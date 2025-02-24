Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.29 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

