RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,688 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group accounts for 1.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $28,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

