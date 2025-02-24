Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $10.48 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 4.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at $114,447,313.44. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $81.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Monday, February 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

