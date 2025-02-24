Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,852 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

