Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 17,006 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

NYSE BA opened at $177.34 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $208.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

