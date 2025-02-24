IFP Advisors Inc Has $21.10 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,904 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $21,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.96 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.