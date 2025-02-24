IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $249.96 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $198.44 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

