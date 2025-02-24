J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

SLV stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

