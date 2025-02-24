J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

