iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $248,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

IJK opened at $89.52 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

