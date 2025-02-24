Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,907,000 after buying an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 276,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $84.65 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

