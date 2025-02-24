Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $2.45 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,041 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 195.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 91.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,919 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 328.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 894,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,885,000 after purchasing an additional 685,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after purchasing an additional 631,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $220.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

