World Equity Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,320 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $2,058,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

