Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys Shares of 85,289 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 673,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,711 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,856 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,070,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 800,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 71,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSK. B. Riley lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,238. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

