World Equity Group Inc. Purchases 6,672 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,518,000. Finally, MWA Asset Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $49.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.