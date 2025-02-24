World Equity Group Inc. Invests $414,000 in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYLD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $281,000. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 259.1% in the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 1,260,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 909,842 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,273,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.28 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

