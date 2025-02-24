CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

Get CF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $77.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,389 shares of company stock worth $1,455,965. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.