Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CENX opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,784.41. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

