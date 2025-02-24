EBOS Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.45 (ASX:EBO)

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.454 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

EBOS Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About EBOS Group

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

