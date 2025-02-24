EBOS Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.45 (ASX:EBO)

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.454 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
EBOS Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About EBOS Group
