Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Pro Medicus’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.98.

In other Pro Medicus news, insider Alice Williams bought 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$272.69 ($173.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,086.00 ($21,710.83). Also, insider Sam Hupert sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$256.73 ($163.52), for a total transaction of A$256,730,000.00 ($163,522,292.99). Company insiders own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

