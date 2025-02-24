MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.94 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.49. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

