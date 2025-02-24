iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Lowered by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,171,000 after acquiring an additional 123,741 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,456,000 after purchasing an additional 54,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.