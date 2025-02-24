Colonial River Investments LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 8.5 %

NYSE VRT opened at $95.92 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $61.25 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.