Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 225,814 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 225,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 263,027 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.97 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

