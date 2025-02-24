Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

