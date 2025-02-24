Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,231,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,988,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,933,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,356,000 after acquiring an additional 178,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,472,000 after acquiring an additional 572,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,158.04. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $258.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.54 and its 200 day moving average is $287.48.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.