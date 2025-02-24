7,394 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Midwest Capital Advisors LLC

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,523 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,048,000 after purchasing an additional 365,602 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 717,981 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 687,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,135,000 after purchasing an additional 319,368 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $130.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.