Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.24 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.