500 Shares in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by Midwest Capital Advisors LLC

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 242,206 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 68,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $58.93 on Monday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $59.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

