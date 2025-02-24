500 Shares in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by Midwest Capital Advisors LLC

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 242,206 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 68,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $58.93 on Monday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $59.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.
About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF
iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.