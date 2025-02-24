Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 104 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after acquiring an additional 210,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after acquiring an additional 143,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $591.79 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $565.45 and a 200-day moving average of $525.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

