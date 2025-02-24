Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 146,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 71,578 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 188,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 95,373 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 669,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 347,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 19,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

