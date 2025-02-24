Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.