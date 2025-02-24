Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 148,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.