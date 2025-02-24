Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

