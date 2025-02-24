Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $279,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 61,218.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,943,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,537,000 after buying an additional 2,938,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,193,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,645,000 after buying an additional 844,237 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,730,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,641,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.