Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 991 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $224.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

