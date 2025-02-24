Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

