Colonial River Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $625.70 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.42 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $611.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

