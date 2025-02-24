Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $95.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.