Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 8,176 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Universal Health Services by 414.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.14.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of UHS stock opened at $179.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.27 and a 200 day moving average of $206.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

