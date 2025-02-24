The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 366.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

TRV opened at $239.90 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

