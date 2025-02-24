FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,950 shares during the period. FMC comprises about 2.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 186.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

