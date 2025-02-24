Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Minerals Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2,418.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.