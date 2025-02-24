The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,237,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 197,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $54.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $875.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,951.94. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

