Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 49,383 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,383 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Holley by 102.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Holley by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,641 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Holley by 288.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Holley by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Holley Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,230,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,556,961 shares in the company, valued at $124,670,883. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

