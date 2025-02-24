Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,497.11. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,733.86. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,181 shares of company stock worth $2,665,856. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

