Hut 8 (HUT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Hut 8 to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

