Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,394,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

