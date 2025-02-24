Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PAL opened at $10.69 on Monday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

