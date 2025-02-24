BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 221,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.13 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

